Police have released a video capturing the moment a Sheffield drug dealer shrieked in shock as officers burst into house to arrest him in his bed.

Working off intelligence gathered, police searched 34-year-old Naseer Shahid’s property at Shirebrook Court, Heeley, which led to officers recovering over £25,000 in cash and over £16,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine.

Naseer Shahid pleaded guilty to eight offences including possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine.

On September 9, 2024, officers entered Shahid’s home and arrested him while he was in bed.

He was charged and taken to court where he pleaded guilty to eight offences, including possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine, two counts of supplying heroin and crack cocaine, and two money laundering offences.

Subsequently, he was sentenced to six years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 27.

Temporary Police Sergeant Gareth Webb, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Shahid was living a luxurious lifestyle thanks to his criminality, with officers recovering a significant amount of cash and illegal drugs from his home.

"Drugs absolutely ruin lives and dealers like Shahid who profit from this illicit trade do so by targeting and exploiting the most vulnerable members of society.

"We are grateful to members of the public for their support, information and intelligence in helping us root out those indulging in this criminality and we will continue to take a firm stance against drug dealers in South Yorkshire as they no place in our communities."