Exclusive:Video captures killer Michael James calmly walking away after fatal stabbing of Bradley Hollis

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 07:26 BST
This was the moment convicted killer Michael James calmly left his family home, seconds after fatally stabbing a love rival - as those inside desperately tried to raise the alarm.

Bradley Hollis was just 35-years-old when he was killed in an incident on Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, October 15, 2025), jurors convicted Michael James, 45, of Mr Hollis’ murder, following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Police have released this chilling footage of James calmly leaving the home he shared with ex-girlfriend, Zara Tolley, after inflicting the fatal stab wounds that cost Mr Hollis his life
Police have released this chilling footage of James calmly leaving the home he shared with ex-girlfriend, Zara Tolley, after inflicting the fatal stab wounds that cost Mr Hollis his life | SYP

And now, police have released this footage of James calmly leaving the home he shared with ex-girlfriend, Zara Tolley, after inflicting the fatal stab wounds that cost Mr Hollis his life.

Their children were asleep upstairs in the property when he carried out the attack on Mr Hollis.

Ms Tolley began seeing Mr Hollis after she and James ended their decade-long relationship.

But James, formerly of Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield, continued living at the family home with his ex and their children.

During the course of the trial, the jury of six men and six women heard how before the stabbing, James had hit his ex her over the head with a vodka bottle as the pair rowed about Ms Tolley messaging Mr Hollis.

Mr Hollis arrived at the property and violence flared.

James is set to learn his fate later today when Judge Graham Reeds KC will sentence him for manslaughter along with a charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

