This was the moment convicted killer Michael James calmly left his family home, seconds after fatally stabbing a love rival - as those inside desperately tried to raise the alarm.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Hollis was just 35-years-old when he was killed in an incident on Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, October 15, 2025), jurors convicted Michael James, 45, of Mr Hollis’ murder, following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released this chilling footage of James calmly leaving the home he shared with ex-girlfriend, Zara Tolley, after inflicting the fatal stab wounds that cost Mr Hollis his life | SYP

And now, police have released this footage of James calmly leaving the home he shared with ex-girlfriend, Zara Tolley, after inflicting the fatal stab wounds that cost Mr Hollis his life.

Read More Michael James: First picture of killer as he awaits sentence for manslaughter of love rival Bradley Hollis

Their children were asleep upstairs in the property when he carried out the attack on Mr Hollis.

Read More Michael James: Sheffield man guilty of killing love rival Bradley Hollis in knife attack at family home

Ms Tolley began seeing Mr Hollis after she and James ended their decade-long relationship.

Read More Man stabbed to death by love rival in Sheffield knife attack, murder trial told

But James, formerly of Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield, continued living at the family home with his ex and their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the course of the trial, the jury of six men and six women heard how before the stabbing, James had hit his ex her over the head with a vodka bottle as the pair rowed about Ms Tolley messaging Mr Hollis.

Mr Hollis arrived at the property and violence flared.

James is set to learn his fate later today when Judge Graham Reeds KC will sentence him for manslaughter along with a charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place.