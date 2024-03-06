Victoria Road Beighton: Man arrested after police carry out raid in Sheffield village
South Yorkshire Police officers were sent to Victoria Road, Beighton, in what officers have described as a planned operation on Tuesday morning.
Residents said several police cars and officers were visible on the scene, with some also describing seeing officers with a ladder.
Officers confirmed to The Star that they had been in Beighton, and described what happened as 'pre-planned policing activity'.
They added in a statement: "A 21-year-old man was arrested on the scene for suspicion of possession with intent to supply and burglary. He remains in custody at this time."