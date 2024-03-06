Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested in a dramatic police raid in a village near Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police officers were sent to Victoria Road, Beighton, in what officers have described as a planned operation on Tuesday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents said several police cars and officers were visible on the scene, with some also describing seeing officers with a ladder.

Officers confirmed to The Star that they had been in Beighton, and described what happened as 'pre-planned policing activity'.