A man has been arrested after police carried out a raid in Beighton, Sheffield
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:19 GMT
A man has been arrested in a dramatic police raid in a village near Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police officers were sent to Victoria Road, Beighton, in what officers have described as a planned operation on Tuesday morning.

Residents said several police cars and officers were visible on the scene, with some also describing seeing officers with a ladder.

Officers confirmed to The Star that they had been in Beighton, and described what happened as 'pre-planned policing activity'.

They added in a statement: "A 21-year-old man was arrested on the scene for suspicion of possession with intent to supply and burglary. He remains in custody at this time."

