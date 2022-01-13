South Yorkshire Police initially said the victim was 16 but it has now emerged that he was 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 26-year-old man was stabbed at a barber's on London Road last week. Police initially believed that he was 16.

He is understood to be refusing to co-operate with police enquiries into the incident.

In a new statement today, the force said: “Officers were called at around 3.25pm on Friday, January 7 after reports two offenders entered the premises and stabbed the occupant before fleeing the scene.

“Initially we believed the victim was 16-years-old, but our enquiries established he is a 26-year-old man. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

“An immediate investigation was launched after the incident. However, the victim is not co-operating with our enquiries.”

Temporary Detective Inspector Lee Corker, of Sheffield CID, said: “I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who saw this incident or who has information about it to come forward.

“This was a serious incident on a busy road in Sheffield. If you know anything about it, you witnessed it or saw suspicious activity in the area at the time please give us a call.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing or though involved should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 490 of January 7.