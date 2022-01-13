Victim stabbed at London Road barber shop in Sheffield was 26 - not 16 as police first thought
The victim of a stabbing at a barber shop in Sheffield was 26 – not 16 as police first thought.
South Yorkshire Police initially said the victim was 16 but it has now emerged that he was 26.
He is understood to be refusing to co-operate with police enquiries into the incident.
In a new statement today, the force said: “Officers were called at around 3.25pm on Friday, January 7 after reports two offenders entered the premises and stabbed the occupant before fleeing the scene.
“Initially we believed the victim was 16-years-old, but our enquiries established he is a 26-year-old man. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
“An immediate investigation was launched after the incident. However, the victim is not co-operating with our enquiries.”
Temporary Detective Inspector Lee Corker, of Sheffield CID, said: “I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who saw this incident or who has information about it to come forward.
“This was a serious incident on a busy road in Sheffield. If you know anything about it, you witnessed it or saw suspicious activity in the area at the time please give us a call.”
Anyone with information about the stabbing or though involved should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 490 of January 7.
South Yorkshire Police also has a or use our online portal for passing on information and Crimestoppers can always be contacted, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.