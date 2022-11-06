Victim of Sheffield grooming gang leader Amanda Spencer alleges she was abused by serving police officer

Courageous Leona Whitworth, who is now aged 28, has waived her right to anonymity to speak out about the abhorrent abuse she suffered in Sheffield over a decade ago. Ms Whitworth was groomed by Amanda Spencer - who was first jailed for 12 years in 2014 after being found guilty of 16 charges relating to child prostitution.

Spencer was subsequently sentenced to a further three years in prison in March 2017 – bringing her total sentence to 15 years – after being found guilty of four counts of arranging child prostitution, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

In an interview with Sky News, with whom she waived her right to anonymity, Ms Whitworth described how - aged just 13 - she was drugged, raped and beaten, so she could be sold to men for sex. She said she recognised one of the men who abused her as a police officer when he picked her up after she went missing.

“He just spoke to me like the police officers do,” she told the broadcaster. “(He said) 'You know everybody's been worried about you, don't you? You can't keep putting your family through this. You've got a lot of people out there looking for you, and you're wasting our resources by doing this'.”

The allegation comes after a damning report found serious failures in vetting police officers and staff.

South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lauren Poultney told Sky: “What happened to Leona at the hands of her abusers is simply unforgivable, and I am extremely concerned to hear today that the trauma she faced may have involved an officer who was serving with the force. There is no place in policing for individuals who abuse their position for criminal behaviour, and we proactively root out those who do so.

“I want to say to Leona directly that I would welcome the opportunity to meet with you to obtain as much detail as you can provide in relation to this officer. We are here to listen and, if you feel ready to make a report, I will personally ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated by the specially trained officers in my counter corruption unit.”

During the course of both trials, Sheffield Crown Court was told how Spencer, formerly of Canklow Road, Rotherham, deliberately targeted vulnerable young girls in Sheffield city centre locations including the Peace Gardens and Castle Market, prior to its demolition. Like Ms Whitworth, some of the girls targeted by Spencer were as young as 13.

Spencer would initially befriend them, before grooming them and forcing them to have sex for money. One of the girls Spencer groomed was forced to have sex with 50 men, over the course of three months.

As he jailed her for offences relating to that complainant in 2017, Judge Peter Kelson said: “Your sexual exploitation of her was breathtaking in its persistence. I have no doubt you skillfully groomed her, taking her into your trust with false friendship until you had attained complete control of her.

“You knew she was vulnerable but you didn’t care. You knew what it was like to be exploited but you didn’t care.”

He added: “You prostituted her at the homes of various men. On each occasion she was plied with alcohol and was fearful that you would be violent towards her; you had been violent in the past. On each occasion you would be paid money. You would sometimes provide her with cigarettes, and even on occasion, food.”