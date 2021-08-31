At just after midnight on August 1, the victim was stood at the front of the taxi queue when a man approached him and said that he would be getting the next taxi.

When the victim challenged him, the queue jumper responded by punching him to the floor before running away.

Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

Sheffield railway station taxi rank.

The man is described as white and in his twenties with short black hair brushed forward.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information.