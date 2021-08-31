Victim at Sheffield railway station punched to floor by man saying he would be 'getting the next taxi'
A queue jumper who punched another man to floor at a taxi rank after asserting he would be ‘getting the next one’ is wanted by police.
At just after midnight on August 1, the victim was stood at the front of the taxi queue when a man approached him and said that he would be getting the next taxi.
When the victim challenged him, the queue jumper responded by punching him to the floor before running away.
Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries.
The man is described as white and in his twenties with short black hair brushed forward.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information.
Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 12 of August, or alternatively on Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.