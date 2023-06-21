News you can trust since 1887
Vickers Road: Extra police on Firth Park estate, Sheffield, after fight involving men, women and children

Extra police have been deployed to a Sheffield estate following a fight involving men, women and children.
By Claire Lewis
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:29 BST

Officers were sent to Vickers Road, Firth Park, following reports of a mass brawl at around 10.10pm yesterday.

The group involved had dispersed before police arrived but an investigation has been launched.

A girl was taken to hospital by relatives as a precaution following the incident but was fouhd to be unharmed.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the Vickers Road area of Firth Park, Sheffield, following a brawlPolice patrols have been stepped up in the Vickers Road area of Firth Park, Sheffield, following a brawl
South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.11pm yesterday (June 20) police were alerted to an incident on Vickers Road, Sheffield. It’s understood that a fight had broken out between a group of men, women and children.

“Officers attended and found the group had dispersed. One girl was taken to hospital by relatives as a precaution but it was found that she did not sustain any injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we already have a highly visible police presence in the Firth Park area, and will have additional resources deployed in the coming days as needed.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1,216 of June 20.