Officers were sent to Vickers Road, Firth Park, following reports of a mass brawl at around 10.10pm yesterday.
The group involved had dispersed before police arrived but an investigation has been launched.
A girl was taken to hospital by relatives as a precaution following the incident but was fouhd to be unharmed.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.11pm yesterday (June 20) police were alerted to an incident on Vickers Road, Sheffield. It’s understood that a fight had broken out between a group of men, women and children.
“Officers attended and found the group had dispersed. One girl was taken to hospital by relatives as a precaution but it was found that she did not sustain any injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we already have a highly visible police presence in the Firth Park area, and will have additional resources deployed in the coming days as needed.”