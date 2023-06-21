Extra police have been deployed to a Sheffield estate following a fight involving men, women and children.

Officers were sent to Vickers Road, Firth Park, following reports of a mass brawl at around 10.10pm yesterday.

The group involved had dispersed before police arrived but an investigation has been launched.

A girl was taken to hospital by relatives as a precaution following the incident but was fouhd to be unharmed.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we already have a highly visible police presence in the Firth Park area, and will have additional resources deployed in the coming days as needed.”