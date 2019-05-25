Vicar urges people to ‘pray for Shiregreen’ following tragic deaths of two boys
A vicar has urged the public to ‘pray for the people of Shiregreen’ following the tragic deaths of two boys in an incident which also left four other children in hospital.
Six children were taken to hospital following an incident in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, yesterday at 7.30am.
Among them were two boys, aged 14 and 13, who sadly died. The four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven-months-old, remained in hospital yesterday evening.
A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.
The tragedy has rocked the community and many people have been attending the scene in tears today to lay floral tributes.
Reverend David Dean-Revill, of St James and St Christopher Church in Shiregreen, said the congregation will be praying for those affected at Sunday service tomorrow morning.
He said: “I wish to express my deepest sympathy to all those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy which occurred earlier this week in Shiregreen.
“Shiregreen is a friendly and resilient community that will be shaken by this tragic event.
“Please pray for those deeply affected and the people of Shiregreen at this time.”
As many as 15 police cars, at least four ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the scene yesterday.
Post mortem examinations to establish how the boys came about their deaths were expected to take place last night.
Police are yet to release further details about the circumstances of the incident.
Officers are expected to remain at the scene over the weekend as their investigations continue.
A huge cordon has been reduced in size since yesterday but is still in place.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.
*None of the children involved in this awful tragedy can be named for legal reasons. Friday's court ruling also covers social media comments so please do not post photos or anything that could lead to their identification. Thanks, The Star team.