Vicar issues prayers message over Sheffield child murderers case
A vicar has called for the public to ‘pray for the people of Shiregreen’ after child killers Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin appeared in court today to confess to their horrendous crimes.
Barrass, aged 35, and Machin, aged 39, pleaded guilty to murdering Barrass’ sons Blake, aged 14, and Tristan, aged 13.
Read More
The pair also pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder Blake and Tristan, as well as Barrass’ four other children who survived, all of whom are under the age of 13.
The killings took place at a house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, on May 24 this year in a case which has sent shockwaves through the community.
Reverend David Dean-Revill, of St James and St Christopher Church in Shiregreen, today called for the general public to keep the people of Shiregreen in their thoughts.
He said: “I continue to be deeply saddened by this tragic event.
“Please pray for all those affected and for the people of Shiregreen at this time.”
Barrass, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, and Machin, of Burngreave Road, Burngreave, entered their pleas at Sheffield Crown Court earlier today.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, adjourned sentencing until November 12 and told the pair that they may be facing a whole life sentence – which means they should never be given the opportunity to apply for parole and will die in prison.
He said: “I have little doubt that each of you, in due course, will be sentenced to several terms of life imprisonment. This may be a case, and it’s a matter for the sentencing judge, where a whole life order is imposed.
“No words of mine can ever fully reflect the enormity of what you have both done. The crimes you have committed, quite frankly, speak for themselves.”
Machin is a relative of Barrass and her six children.
Blake and Tristan’s cause of death has never been released by the police.