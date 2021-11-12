Ashley Lloyd was convicted of one count of rape which took place in February 2019 and one count of sexual assault which took place in the Pontefract area in December 2017.

The 29-year-old, of Rhyddings Drive, in Ackworth, West Yorkshire, also admitted one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of actual bodily harm which happened in December 2017.

He was sentenced this week at Leeds Crown Court, where he was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order of indeterminate length.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the sentencing, DC Nicola Dovey, of Wakefield’s Adult Safeguarding Team, praised the victims and encouraged anyone who has gone through similar experiences, but is unsure about reporting it, to come forward and report it to police.

She said: “Lloyd is a very dangerous man and I am pleased that the court has recognised his predatory behaviour and his callous treatment of his victims by handing down a lengthy sentence.

“I would like to thank the victims for their courage in coming forward and providing the evidence to put him behind bars.

“West Yorkshire Police have dedicated safeguarding officers who are specially trained to deal with the victims of these kind of offences.

“I would urge anyone who is in two minds about coming forward to report offences of this nature to come forward. You will be believed, and you will be treated with respect.”