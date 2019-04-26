The verdict is expected today in the inquest into the death of a Barnsley man attacked by a convicted killer.

John Gogarty, aged 65, was stabbed 69 times during an attack at his home in Wombwell, in July 2015.

His killer, Ian Birley, now 46, had previously been jailed for murdering another pensioner in 1995, and was out of prison on licence at the time after serving half of his sentence.

He was given a whole life tariff for Mr Gogarty’s death, meaning he will never be eligible for parole again.

Birley’s accomplice, Helen Nichols, who was his girlfriend at the time, was jailed for life over Mr Gogarty’s death and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

They were both informed of the inquest proceedings, which have been held in Sheffield.