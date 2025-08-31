Vapes and cigarettes seized and teen found with blade during shop search in Chapeltown
Vapes and cigarettes were seized and a teenager was found with a blade when police searched a shop in Chapeltown.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police joined forces with Sheffield Trading Standards to visit a shop in Chapeltown this week.
During a search of the premises, SYP said “around £5,000 worth of illegal and potentially dangerous vapes and cigarettes were seized”.
The force also revealed that a 19-year-old was arrested for possession of a bladed article and charged.