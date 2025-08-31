Vapes and cigarettes seized and teen found with blade during shop search in Chapeltown

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 31st Aug 2025, 06:38 BST
Vapes and cigarettes were seized and a teenager was found with a blade when police searched a shop in Chapeltown.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police joined forces with Sheffield Trading Standards to visit a shop in Chapeltown this week.

Items seized after police raided a shop in Chapeltownplaceholder image
Items seized after police raided a shop in Chapeltown | SYP

During a search of the premises, SYP said “around £5,000 worth of illegal and potentially dangerous vapes and cigarettes were seized”.

The force also revealed that a 19-year-old was arrested for possession of a bladed article and charged.

