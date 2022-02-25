Hillsborough residents have also voiced their disgust after The Sheffield Cats Shelter on Langsett Road broken into yet again on Sunday, at around 5.30am.

Shopkeeper Ann Watson told how a facility worker doing the weekly bin changes had discovered the damage that morning and alerted her.

“I felt sick, frustrated and angry. If I could get a hold of them, I would strangle them!” she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damage to The Sheffield Cats Shelter charity shop in Hillsborough after it was targeted for a third time in as many months

The shop had only just been repaired from the previous two break-ins, which both happened just before Christmas and caused around £13,000 worth of damage.

Ms Watson added: “The window was smashed and there was glass hanging out, the door was ajar. They took the collection jar and broke into the safe. They took all the cash from the safe which had Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s takings.

“People don’t realise how much it takes us to keep going, we rely on everything that comes through the door. Its little old ladies that keep us going, Hillsborough has such a sense of community. There’s a couple of rough sleepers that look out for us and we will give them sleeping bags. It’s disgusting that people ruin that. It’s such a slap in the face.”

Damage to The Sheffield Cats Shelter charity shop in Hillsborough after it was targeted for a third time in as many months

Charity manager Sarah Smith said: “You just can’t imagine who would target a charity, its heart breaking for all the staff that put in so much time and effort… this is really going to set our rescue back again.”

The Sheffield Cat Centre managed to rehouse 15 cats from the same home just before Christmas, all of whom had various health issues. The charity also raises money to help get sick cats the veterinary treatment they need, such as Benny, a (now) three legged ginger Tabby who was found with his leg in netting.

It has appealed for people to donate via https://thesheffieldcatsshelter.org/.

Damage to The Sheffield Cats Shelter charity shop in Hillsborough after it was targeted for a third time in as many months

South Yorkshire Police said the break-in is believed to have happened between 4.45pm on Saturday, February 19 and 5.30am the following morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 14/38964/22.