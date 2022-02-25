The Sheffield Cats Shelter: disgust as Hillsborough animal charity is targeted for a third time
A Sheffield animal charity has spoken out after being targeted by vandals for a third time in as many months.
Hillsborough residents have also voiced their disgust after The Sheffield Cats Shelter on Langsett Road broken into yet again on Sunday, at around 5.30am.
Shopkeeper Ann Watson told how a facility worker doing the weekly bin changes had discovered the damage that morning and alerted her.
“I felt sick, frustrated and angry. If I could get a hold of them, I would strangle them!” she said.
The shop had only just been repaired from the previous two break-ins, which both happened just before Christmas and caused around £13,000 worth of damage.
Ms Watson added: “The window was smashed and there was glass hanging out, the door was ajar. They took the collection jar and broke into the safe. They took all the cash from the safe which had Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s takings.
“People don’t realise how much it takes us to keep going, we rely on everything that comes through the door. Its little old ladies that keep us going, Hillsborough has such a sense of community. There’s a couple of rough sleepers that look out for us and we will give them sleeping bags. It’s disgusting that people ruin that. It’s such a slap in the face.”
Charity manager Sarah Smith said: “You just can’t imagine who would target a charity, its heart breaking for all the staff that put in so much time and effort… this is really going to set our rescue back again.”
The Sheffield Cat Centre managed to rehouse 15 cats from the same home just before Christmas, all of whom had various health issues. The charity also raises money to help get sick cats the veterinary treatment they need, such as Benny, a (now) three legged ginger Tabby who was found with his leg in netting.
It has appealed for people to donate via https://thesheffieldcatsshelter.org/.
South Yorkshire Police said the break-in is believed to have happened between 4.45pm on Saturday, February 19 and 5.30am the following morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 14/38964/22.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.