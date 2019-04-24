Vandals caused £20,000 worth of damage in a wrecking spree at a stretch of railway in Rotherham.

They struck on the railway in Catcliffe, where they set fire to a digger, trashed railway fencing panels and sidings.

Vandals caused 20,000 worth of damage to a digger, fencing and railway sidings in Rotherham

CRIME: ‘Something has got to give’: Sheffield mum’s urgent gang warning after man is stabbed in head

The culprits carried out their wrecking spree between 9pm on Tuesday, April 9 and 5am the following day.

READ MORE: Police probe into shooting of young Sheffield man continues one week on

PC Roy Percival, from British Transport Police, said: “This reckless behaviour caused a serious amount of damage and has cost thousands in repair bills.

“Quite frankly, I am outraged that someone went to such extensive effort to cause damage, which could have ended in far serious circumstances.

“I am very keen to hear from anyone who was in the Catcliffe area of Rotherham during the evening of April 9 who saw someone acting suspiciously. Particularly, if you saw anyone acting suspiciously near to the railway at this time.”

LATEST: Man charged over stabbing and attack on special constable in Sheffield

Anyone with information should send at text to BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1900029936.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.