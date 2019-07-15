Vandal causes ‘mindless damage’ to Barnsley police car
A man has been arrested for causing ‘mindless damage’ to a police car in Barnsley.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 18:51
Barnsley Police Chief Inspector Andy Berriman tweeted that ‘mindless damage’ has been caueed to one of the force’s response cars and a 28-year-old man has since been taken into custody.
Read More
Read MoreDoncaster woman returns to the pool where she learned to swim to help hundreds of youngsters
The officer added: “While this car is off the road it limits our capacity to respond to immediate incidents and protect the public.”