Vandal causes ‘mindless damage’ to Barnsley police car

A man has been arrested for causing ‘mindless damage’ to a police car in Barnsley.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 18:51

Barnsley Police Chief Inspector Andy Berriman tweeted that ‘mindless damage’ has been caueed to one of the force’s response cars and a 28-year-old man has since been taken into custody.

The officer added: “While this car is off the road it limits our capacity to respond to immediate incidents and protect the public.”

The damaged police car.