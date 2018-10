A driver used a shoelace as a handbrake on a van, which was seized by police at a Rotherham retail park.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support stopped this Bulgarian van in Parkgate Shopping on Thursday.

This van was seized at Parkgate Shopping after the driver used a shoelace as a handbrake. Pic: @SYPOperations.

In a statement, the team said: “To say this Bulgarian vehicle has seen better days is an understatement, especially when the handbrake is a shoelace. Driver reported. Vehicle seized.”