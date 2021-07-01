Van driver stopped in Sheffield for driving past police checkpoint with THIS cracked windscreen

South Yorkshire Police led a roads policing operation in Sheffield yesterday, where they set up a checkpoint on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, looking for unsafe vehicles and motorists committing offences.

A Vauxhall Combo van was among the vehicles officers wanted to check but the motorist drive past the checkpoint and pulled over further up the road.

In a Facebook post, the roads policing team said: “The Vauxhall Combo was stopped due to the windscreen having massive cracks in it, we say stopped because the driver drove straight past us when indicated to stop and travelled a little further up the road.

A motorist was stopped for driving a van with a cracked windscreen in Sheffield

“When we went to speak to the driver we were a little perplexed as the driver was now magically in the passenger seat professing his innocence, with a new driver looking a little sheepish.

“Despite driving past two cops in uniform the ‘passenger’ was having none of it, perhaps due to the lack of insurance on the vehicle. One reported for insurance and dangerous condition offences and off to see the magistrate. One vehicle off to the compound with a prohibition on it so it can only be removed on a recovery truck when the insurance is sorted of course.”

Officers identified 22 offences during the operation including motorists using mobile phones while driving, speeding and not wearing seatbelts.