Van driver rams police car before fleeing over train tracks in Sheffield
A van driver rammed a police car and then fled over some train tracks in Sheffield overnight.
Police said the Ford Transit van driver led them on a chase around Sheffield and Rotherham before crashing into three vehicles, including a police car, before running away from the scene.
The man’s picture was captured on a force camera and police are now appealing for anyone who recognises him to come forward.
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team posted on Facebook: “Officers have tried to speak to the driver of a Ford Transit, earlier this evening. Unfortunately, the driver did not want to stop and was pursued around north east Sheffield, into Rotherham and then back into Sheffield.
“The van struck two vehicles, which were being driven by members of the public, and then rammed one of the police vehicles. The driver clearly had no regard for the safety of the public.
“Due to the level of the risk caused by the driver, officers used tactical contact to bring the pursuit to a conclusion before anybody else was hurt.
“The driver made off over a fence and escaped across train lines, close to the Meadowhall station.
“However, before he left the scene, his image captured by one of our cameras.
“If you are able to identify the male in the photograph, please call 101 and quote incident 927 of 10/07/19 or call CrimeStoppers on 0800555111.”