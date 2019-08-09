Van driver 'attacked other motorist' after crash in Sheffield
A van driver attacked another motorist after their two vehicles were involved in a crash in Sheffield.
It is reported that a black Mazda was struck from behind by a vehicle described as a small grey van in Suffolk Road, close to Sheffield city centre.
Both drivers and a passenger in the van then got out to exchange details but the conversation turned into a confrontation.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “As the men spoke, the driver of the van is reported to have assaulted the driver of the Mazda, a 52-year-old man.
“The driver of the van, and the man he was with, then reportedly got back into their vehicle and drove away.
“Officers have been investigating the incident and conducting local enquiries in the area to identify the man responsible.
“They are now appealing for information, dash-cam footage and witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to report it.”
The incident happened on Saturday, August 3, at 11.45am.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/117812/19.
Members of the public can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.