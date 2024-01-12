Usman Islam: Police hunt Sheffield man wanted over non-fatal strangulation and other domestic offences
An investigation is underway.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are asking for the public's help to find a Sheffield man wanted in connection with domestic offences.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said assault and non-fatal strangulation are among the offences 23-year-old Usman Islam is accused of carrying out between October and November 2023.
Launching a public appeal for help today (Friday, January 12, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson continued: "Islam is described as Asian, heavy built with short black hair and a short black beard.
"He is known to frequent the Hillsborough area of Sheffield. Have you seen him?"
If you believe you could help officers find him please contact the force, which you can do online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 125 of November 25, 2023.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://orlo.uk/2UV5m