Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said assault and non-fatal strangulation are among the offences 23-year-old Usman Islam is accused of carrying out between October and November 2023

Police are asking for the public's help to find a Sheffield man wanted in connection with domestic offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said assault and non-fatal strangulation are among the offences 23-year-old Usman Islam is accused of carrying out between October and November 2023.

Read More South Street stabbing: Manhunt underway after victim stabbed on face and arm near Sheffield station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching a public appeal for help today (Friday, January 12, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson continued: "Islam is described as Asian, heavy built with short black hair and a short black beard.

Read More Mohammed Latif: Convicted killer from Sheffield jailed again after raping vulnerable woman

"He is known to frequent the Hillsborough area of Sheffield. Have you seen him?"

If you believe you could help officers find him please contact the force, which you can do online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 125 of November 25, 2023.