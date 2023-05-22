The RSPCA has issued an urgent appeal for information after an injured and underweight dog was found abandoned in a layby in Sheffield.

The dog was discovered by a member of the public, who raised the alarm, on Leighton Road Lowedges, on Friday, April 28.

The brindle and white large bull type dog was very underweight and had injuries to her head and neck that appear to be consistent with burning, and the RSPCA is keen to find out what happened to her.

RSPCA inspector Jennie Ronksley said: “This poor dog was found abandoned alone in a layby in Sheffield.

An urgent RSPCA appeal for information has been launched after an injured and underweight dog was found abandoned in a layby in Sheffield

“Her injuries, which seem to be a couple of weeks old, and are predominantly around her neck, are worryingly consistent with burning and appear to have gone untreated.

“We're really eager to find out what happened here.”

The dog is not microchipped and was not wearing an identification collar.

The abandonment comes at a time that the RSPCA is increasingly concerned about the impact of the cost of living crisis on pet owners.

In April this year alone, the RSPCA received 1,508 reports to its emergency line about an animal being abandoned. That compares with 1,370 abandonments for the same month last year - a rise of 9.6 per cent.

The charity fears the cost of living crisis is leading to more owners to abandon their animals - but officers say there is “never an excuse” to dump an animal. The charity has launched a new cost of living hub to offer support to struggling owners.

Jennie added: “We know times are tough for pet owners right now - but there's never an excuse to abandon an animal like this.

“We urge any owner struggling with the cost of living to reach out for help. The RSPCA has launched a new cost of living hub and dedicated helpline - available on 0300 123 0650 - to provide support to owners at this difficult time.”

