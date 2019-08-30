Urgent appeal over 13-year-old missing from Barnsley
An urgent appeal has been issued after a 13-year-old girl went missing from her home in Barnsley.
Maddison Siddall, who lives in the Blacker Hill area of Barnsley, was last seen at around 12.45pm today but is thought to have left the Grange View area shortly after.
Maddison is about 5ft 2ins, with shoulder-length brown hair. It is not known at this time what she is wearing.
South Yorkshire Police said in the appeal: "Officers are concerned for her welfare and need anyone who has seen or spoken to her today to contact them."
Anyone who thinks they may have seen her or who has any information regarding her possible whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 392 of August 30.