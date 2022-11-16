Philip John Mottram was the sole director of Urban Deli Ltd, on Campo Lane, until the business went bankrupt in March 2017. However, when liquidators stepped in, they discovered the 55-year-old bosshad been banned from being a director in April 2016 for failing to provide a copy of his accounts to the Government – meaning he had been illegally running Urban Deli for nearly a year.

The ban meant that Mottram could not form, manage or promote companies, with a maximum punishment of up to two years in prison available for breaching those rules.

Mottram also ignored requests by Urban Deli’s liquidators to hand over company books and records – a legal requirement when a company becomes insolvent. Further, when the liquidators’ findings were escalated, Mottram failed to answer investigators’ questions about his role in the company during the ban.

Urban Deli on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre

Following the investigation, Mottram was charged with four separate offences, but twice failed to turn up to court hearings, which led to his arrest. At a hearing on November 10, he was sentenced to a 12-month community order, 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £2,060 in costs and charges.

Julie Barnes, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: “Philip Mottram had scant regard for his disqualification as a company director, didn’t cooperate with investigators and showed little respect for the courts.”

“This type of criminality has a huge impact on the confidence of the UK Business community. Mottram’s sentencing will be a warning to others that the Insolvency Service is committed to bringing lawbreakers to justice,” she added.