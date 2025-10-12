A gunman who shot dead a ‘respectful and kind’ young dad in Sheffield remains at large.

Kassim Mohammed, aged 32, died after a gun attack in Watery Street, Upperthorpe, at around 10.09pm on Tuesday, September 30.

Kassim Mohammed was shot dead in Upperthorpe | NW

Arrests have been made over the fatal shooting but no charges have been brought.

A 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and quizzed by detectives before being bailed.

Flowers have been left on the corner of the residential street where Kassim was gunned down.

In a statement released through South Yorkshire Police, Kassim’s family said: “Kassim was a devoted, young father, a loving son, and a kind family-orientated man, whose caring nature touched everyone around him. He will leave a void in our hearts that will never be filled.”

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1,076 of September 30, 2025.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/