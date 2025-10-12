Upperthorpe murder: Gunman at large after fatal shooting of Kassim Mohammed in Sheffield

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 12th Oct 2025, 09:16 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 09:31 BST
A gunman who shot dead a ‘respectful and kind’ young dad in Sheffield remains at large.

Kassim Mohammed, aged 32, died after a gun attack in Watery Street, Upperthorpe, at around 10.09pm on Tuesday, September 30.

Most Popular

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Kassim Mohammed was shot dead in Upperthorpeplaceholder image
Kassim Mohammed was shot dead in Upperthorpe | NW
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield
placeholder image
S70 Media

Arrests have been made over the fatal shooting but no charges have been brought.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and quizzed by detectives before being bailed.

placeholder image
S70 Media

Flowers have been left on the corner of the residential street where Kassim was gunned down.

placeholder image
S70 Media

In a statement released through South Yorkshire Police, Kassim’s family said: “Kassim was a devoted, young father, a loving son, and a kind family-orientated man, whose caring nature touched everyone around him. He will leave a void in our hearts that will never be filled.”

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1,076 of September 30, 2025.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Related topics:ShootingFamilyResidentsHeartsInquestPeopleSocial mediaSouth Yorkshire PoliceNaturePolicemurder
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice