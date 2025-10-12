Upperthorpe murder: Gunman at large after fatal shooting of Kassim Mohammed in Sheffield
Kassim Mohammed, aged 32, died after a gun attack in Watery Street, Upperthorpe, at around 10.09pm on Tuesday, September 30.
Arrests have been made over the fatal shooting but no charges have been brought.
A 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and quizzed by detectives before being bailed.
In a statement released through South Yorkshire Police, Kassim’s family said: “Kassim was a devoted, young father, a loving son, and a kind family-orientated man, whose caring nature touched everyone around him. He will leave a void in our hearts that will never be filled.”
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1,076 of September 30, 2025.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/