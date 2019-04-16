UPDATE: Man stabbed after two car collision in Sheffield suburb

A man has been stabbed after a collision between two cars in a Sheffield suburb.

Police say the incident happened at around 7.30pm this evening on Burncross Road in Chapeltown.

The cars collided with each other at the roundabout near Tesco Express in the town before an altercation took place during which a man was stabbed.

The police and ambulance services both attended and a large cordon was put in place at the scene of the crash.

However, the stabbed man’s injuries were later described by police as ‘minor’.

Other unconfirmed reports online say the two cars were racing earlier in nearby High Green before traveling to Chapeltown.

