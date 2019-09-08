'Up to 100 people' involved in 'riot' on Sheffield street

A video titled ‘sheffield fighting’, which shows people running through the streets of Page Hall screaming and shouting, has racked up more than 60,000 views since being shared on Friday.

The chaotic scenes depicted have been described by one viewer as a ‘riot’.

Nasar Raoof, a taxi driver living in the area, said he understood a fight had broken out between two men on Hinde Street last Thursday at around 8.30pm and the clash quickly escalated with as many as 100 people becoming involved.

Hinde Street in Page Hall, Sheffield (pic: Google)

He does not believe there were any weapons involved, nor is anyone thought to have been seriously injured, but he claims it shows the scale of unrest in an area where many people no longer feel safe walking the streets.

He has called on the council and police to step up efforts to restore order in the community.

“I’ve been told there were up to 100 people involved and the police didn’t do anything to move people on,” he said.

“We need more officers on the streets because people don’t feel safe. I have a 12-year-old daughter and I won’t even let her go out to the shops because of what’s happening, and I’m not the only parent who feels like that.”

The disturbance happened the day after Mr Raoof had voiced his concerns at a full council meeting, urging them to do something.

Addressing them, he said: “The situation in Page Hall is deteriorating to the extent that nursing homes are being broken into and their buildings smashed, autistic children and their carers are being awoken in the middle of the night by the sound of loud music, and pensioners cannot get any peace or tranquility in their own homes.

“What Is it going to take to get more enforcement agencies and the authority to get urgent changes in place in Page Hall. In Eastwood, Rotherham, the council is taking action – why can action not be taken here in regards to a public space protection order?”

Mr Raoof said the council had now promised more enforcement officers but he claimed the situation would only improve if police ‘buy into’ the need to tackle the problems.