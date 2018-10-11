Untaxed car clamped in Sheffield for second time in a matter of weeks

An untaxed car was clamped on the streets of Sheffield for the second time in just a matter of weeks.

Officers from Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team clamped the Vauxhall Corsa in the Parson Cross/Southey area on Thursday.

The car was clamped.

READ MORE: Children ‘terrified’ as Sheffield school goes into lockdown

In a statement, the team said: “Some people never learn. Despite this vehicle being clamped for not being taxed several weeks ago, it was spotted by eagle-eyed Parson Cross / Southey team officers and, when checked, it was still found to be un-taxed.

READ MORE: Sheffield teenager locked up for less than three years for stabbing 15-year-old boy to death on city estate

“Some good teamwork with the DVLA saw them attend quickly and attach this pretty orange clamp.

“The owner now faces another round of pricey fines or the prospect of the car being removed altogether if the fines are not paid.

READ MORE: Knife which was used to kill teenage boy in Sheffield street has still not been found

“We are always on the lookout so please ensure you are fully taxed, tested and insured before hitting our roads.”