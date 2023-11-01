Wentworth K9 Fertility Clinic: 50 human and illegal animal medications seized from Rotherham dog fertility vet
Possession of five unauthorised veterinary products saw one man charged a total penalty of £635.
Fifty different medicines have been seized from a dog fertility clinic in Rotherham including human medication and veterinary products, only some of which are authorised in Great Britain.
The seizure notice was issued to Anthony Howarth and Michelle Howarth at Wentworth K9 Fertility Clinic, Rotherham, following an investigation by Defra Investigation Services.
This investigation was in conjunction with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council Animal Health and Welfare Team and supported by officers from South Yorkshire Police.
Possession of five unauthorised veterinary products (Biheldon, Doxine, Kiwof, Nobivac and Benzapen) saw Mr Anthony Howarth convicted at Sheffield Crown Court and charged a total penalty of £635 on October 4.
The veterinary medicines were labelled for both pets and livestock, and included antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, vaccines, injectables and wormers.
The full list of seized products is found below.
102 x Biheldon tablets for dogs and cats
8 x Kesium 50 mg chewable tablets for cats and dogs
6 x sachets and 7 bottles of Ovager for dogs
1 x Anivit B12 150ml
2 x Galastop 50ml
1 x Drontal Oral Suspension for puppies
1 x Sulfatrim oral drops
1 x Prednicare 10
1 x open sachet of Kiwof Plus, containing a single tablet
1 x AMFlee Spray
1 x Trimacare (80 tablets)
1 x blister pack containing 1 Milpro 12.5mg tablet
1 x Canaural Drops 15ml
1 x PLT tablets
1 x Empty bottle Metronidazole
3 x Synulox Palatable Drops
1 x tray containing 16 doses of Nobivac DAPPVL2
3 x Anumul
3 x Oxytocin–S 10ml
4 x Receptal 10ml
1 x Eradia Oral Solution 100ml
4 x Loxicom 1.5mg
4 x Isathal 10mg
1 x Meloxidyl 1.5mg
20 x Metrobactin tablets
1 x Co-Trimoxazole Suspension
1 x part used bottle Benzapen 48 injectable solution
1 x Filavac VHD K C+V
1 x Sulfatrim oral drops 30ml
10 x Kesium 50mg
1 x Exocin eye drops 5ml
5 x Healmoxy capsules
5 x Zapain 30mg tablets
1 x box of Codeine Phosphate Tablets 15mg
10 x Tadascin Tadalafil Tablets
2 x boxes Piriton tablets
1 x Diarex
1 x Wheatgerm Oil capsules
1 x used tube Framykoin 2
3 x sachets Augmentin 500
1 x Alphamox 250mg
1 x Levothyroxine 25mg tablets
1 x Doxine 100mg
1 x box metronidazole 400mg tablets
1 x jar Apo-Amoxi capsules 250mg
1 x box Chloramphenicol 4g
2 x 5ml bottle Trusopt 20mg eye drops
1 x 60ml bottle Sporidin oral Suspension
1 x box Co-Trimoxazole tablets
3 x tubes of Sal-E Pods