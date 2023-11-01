Possession of five unauthorised veterinary products saw one man charged a total penalty of £635.

Fifty different medicines have been seized from a dog fertility clinic in Rotherham including human medication and veterinary products, only some of which are authorised in Great Britain.

The seizure notice was issued to Anthony Howarth and Michelle Howarth at Wentworth K9 Fertility Clinic, Rotherham, following an investigation by Defra Investigation Services.

This investigation was in conjunction with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council Animal Health and Welfare Team and supported by officers from South Yorkshire Police.

Possession of five unauthorised veterinary products (Biheldon, Doxine, Kiwof, Nobivac and Benzapen) saw Mr Anthony Howarth convicted at Sheffield Crown Court and charged a total penalty of £635 on October 4.

The veterinary medicines were labelled for both pets and livestock, and included antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, vaccines, injectables and wormers.

The full list of seized products is found below.