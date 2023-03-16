News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
3 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
4 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
4 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
4 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

UK Government, Ministry of Justice want Sheffield people to become court magistrates - how to apply

The Ministry of Justice in the UK Government wants people in Sheffield to volunteer as court magistrates as part of a national drive to recruit 4,000 people to the bench.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT

No legal experience or qualifications are needed to volunteer as a magistrate as each person will work closely with two others in each hearing, advised closely by a legal advisor offering guidance on the law. Magistrates are given “robust training” as part of their first year in the role to develop their skills and legal knowledge.

As part of the recruitment push, a number of serving magistrates are sharing their experiences in the role. Nicholas is a driving instructor in Sheffield, who has been a magistrate for 13 years. He said: “I love representing my local community and coming away from a day in court knowing the decisions I’ve helped make, will improve the lives of people who live in my area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I encourage people from all walks of life to join the bench – the more life experience we can bring to making the important decisions that we do in court, the better. Anyone volunteering will get so much out of it too – learning new skills and meeting great new people.”

Most Popular
Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, and Home Secretary, Suella Braverman. Mr Raab's Department of Justice is urging people in Sheffield to volunteer to be magistrates. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, and Home Secretary, Suella Braverman. Mr Raab's Department of Justice is urging people in Sheffield to volunteer to be magistrates. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, and Home Secretary, Suella Braverman. Mr Raab's Department of Justice is urging people in Sheffield to volunteer to be magistrates. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

According to magistrates.judiciary.uk, those who volunteer to be magistrates will “hear arguments from both the prosecution and the defense before deciding on the best course of action” and will decide on cases that can include: domestic abuse, drug offences, motoring offences, theft, assaults and public order offences. Magistrates can impose sentences of up to 12 months custody, as well as, unlimited fines, bans and community orders.