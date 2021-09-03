Two women wanted in connection to string of thefts targeting elderly women in Sheffield

Between July 24 and August 23, a group of women targeted elderly a number of female shoppers in order to steal purses and valuable items from their bags.

The thefts have been reported in Hillsborough, Ecclesfield and Sheffield city centre.

It is believed the two women pictured could help police with their enquiries.

Police would like to speak to these two women in connection with a series of thefts targeting elderly women

Chief Inspector Sarah Gilmour said: "[The women responsible] have repeatedly targeted vulnerable people for their own financial gain.

"One of the incidents involved a 91-year-old victim, who has understandably been left shaken by the ordeal.

"We are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice, but we rely on the continued support of the public.

"If you have seen either of the women pictured, or have information that could assist the investigation, please get in touch."