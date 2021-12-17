Two women wanted following alleged assault at Sheffield McDonald's on Farm Road

Police want to speak with two women in connection to an alleged assault at a McDonald’s in Sheffield.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:49 pm

On December 5 at around 7am, the two male victims, aged 22 and 23, were eating at the restaurant on Farm Road when they were verbally abused and physically assaulted by two women.

Police now want to speak to the two women pictured in connection to the incident.

Anyone who recognises them can contact SYP on 101 quoting incident number 219 of December 5.

Do you recognise these women? Police want to speak to them about an alleged assault at a McDonald's in Sheffield.

