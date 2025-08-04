Two women wanted over theft of elderly man's wallet in Sheffield
Police want to speak to two women after an elderly man reportedly had his wallet stolen after getting off a bus.
Officers were called after the incident at 11.50am on June 20, when the elderly victim was travelling on a bus and got off at Barnsley Road.
Two women also got off at the same stop, and allegedly spoke to the man before one of them stole his wallet and fled the scene.
Now, South Yorkshire Police want to speak to two women in these CCTV images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SYP online or by call 101, quoting investigation number 14/109896/25.