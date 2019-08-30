Two women brawl in the middle of Sheffield city centre over their ‘baby dady’
A shocking video has emerged of two women brawling in the middle of Sheffield city centre.
In the footage, the two women can be seen fighting on Sheffield’s High Street at on Tuesday at around 12.20pm.
The two women can be seen having each other in a headlock as a policemen approaches.
Shocked shoppers watched on as a male bystander attempts to intervene.
Eventually, the pair were able to seperate the two women before one of them is heard shouting: “You fat b*****d.”.
According to an eyewitness the fight between the women appeared to start over an argument about their children's father.
The bystander told the Daily Mail: “I think the women knew each other. It was an argument about their baby daddy.
“During the fight, one of the women's babies got called ugly. That's high society in Sheffield for you.”
In the video, a woman holding their babies’ prams can be heard shouting that one of the women is pregnant.
“Oh my God this one's pregnant,” the woman said. “The other one has just had a baby what a pair of disgraces, both of you.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 12.25pm on Tuesday (27 August) to reports of disorder on High Street, Sheffield.
“A woman suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.”