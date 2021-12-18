Two women arrested on suspicion of murder in Doncaster baby death case have been bailed

Police at a cordon in Doncaster where a body of a newborn baby was found.

A 17 year old girl and a 45 year old woman were arrested on December 16 on suspicion of murder after the body of a newborn baby was discovered at an address in Norman Crescent, Rossington.

Officers were called at 12.15pm on December 16 after the body was found at the Doncaster property and officers attended the scene alongside the ambulance service. Sadly, the baby was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The girl and woman were both bailed yesterday and police say that their enquiries are continuing and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Nikki Leach, the Doncaster district safeguarding lead, said: “I know how distressing this deeply tragic case will be for not only the local community of Rossington, but for people across South Yorkshire too.

“Whilst our investigation is still at a very early stage, I’d like to offer my reassurance that our enquiries continue at pace.

“A cordon remains in place on Norman Crescent whilst our officers are at the scene carrying out their work, and we continue to ask that you avoid the area if you can. I’d like to thank the local community for their cooperation and patience whilst we investigate.”