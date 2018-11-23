Two vans and Mini involved in crash on Sheffield road

A Sheffield road was closed following a crash involving a car and two vans.
Emergency services were called to Deep Lane, Shiregreen, at around 12.50pm on Friday.
A red Mini was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van and a white Peugeot Panel van.
The road was closed until 2.40pm.
Police have not released any details of any injuries in the incident.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 353 of November 23.