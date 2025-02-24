Two teenagers arrested after 10-mile car chase across Sheffield
On Sunday, February 23, just after 1pm, armed officers were deployed to Oughtibridge after a vehicle believed to have been fitted with cloned plates was spotted.
The driver failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced, said South Yorkshire Police.
The driver abandoned the car, a blue Honda Jazz in Holmesdale Road, Derbyshire.
Two suspects, believed to be the driver and passenger, fled.
Police later arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving while under the influence of drugs and criminal damage.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, criminal damage and going equipped.