Two teenagers arrested after 10-mile car chase across Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th Feb 2025, 19:01 BST

Two teenagers were arrested after police were involved in a 10-mile car chase across Sheffield.

On Sunday, February 23, just after 1pm, armed officers were deployed to Oughtibridge after a vehicle believed to have been fitted with cloned plates was spotted.

Two teens were arrested after a police chaseTwo teens were arrested after a police chase
The driver failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced, said South Yorkshire Police.

The driver abandoned the car, a blue Honda Jazz in Holmesdale Road, Derbyshire.

Two suspects, believed to be the driver and passenger, fled.

Police later arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving while under the influence of drugs and criminal damage.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, criminal damage and going equipped.

Both have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

