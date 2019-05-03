Two stolen vehicles recovered in Doncaster 

Have your say

Police recovered two stolen vehicles in Doncaster overnight.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team located an Audi RS4 in the Moss area, which was “displaying false plates and had been stolen recently from another force area.”

The stolen mini-digger.

They also recovered a stolen mini digger in Bentley.

However, there was no occupants with either of the vehicles.

A stolen Audi car.

