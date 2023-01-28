Defiant residents and entrepreneurs have been left shocked by a shooting at a milk shake and ice cream bar which has been linked to another firearms incident in the city.

Police were called out to two shootings on Thursday evening, January 26, after a report that shots had been fired at Sugar Xpress, on Firth Park Road, at Firth Park, in Sheffield, about 8pm and 13 minutes later officers were also called out following reports of shots being fired at a Volkswagen Passat, on Machon Bank, in Nether Edge.

Following enquiries and during an on-going investigation including a close examination of both crime scenes, South Yorkshire Police has stated that the two shootings are suspected to be linked.

Residents have told how the road and area around the Sugar Xpress bar, at Firth Park, including many businesses was closed and cordoned off to the public and to traffic as police vans and cars and forensic experts were deployed to the crime scene.

Pictured is the Sugar Xpress milkshake and ice cream bar on Firth Park Road, at Firth Park, Sheffield, after a shooting on Thursday evening, January 26, left five bullet holes in the lower part of the bar's window. Picture courtesy of a Sheffield Star reader.

One Firth Park businessman, who asked not to be named, said: “There were five bullet holes in the lower part of the window. It was late at night apparently and all the shops were locked up. We all came down to open up on Friday morning and the police wouldn’t let us.

"There were police everywhere and the road was cordoned off and the forensics people turned up about 9am. They re-opened the road about 2.30pm.

"It’s just the world we live in now. I have never experienced anything like this before. It’s scary. It was not just one bullet, it was five. There is no messing about there. But it is happening everywhere.”

He added: “We would like to see more police all the time and that will make us feel safe. I have not seen a bobby on the street for years.

Police have been investigating a shooting after five bullet holes were found in the window of the Sugar Xpress milkshake and ice cream bar on Firth Park Road, near the Firth Park Library roundabout, in Sheffield.

“I think it is a lawless country we live in at the moment but we just have to get our heads down and get on with it.”

A spokesman for nearby restaurant A Taste of Arabia said their business had to be temporarily shut over two days while police investigated the shooting.

He said: “On the day it happened we had to close. We were open at the time but we did not know what had happened. Police came and said they needed to border the area off.

"It affected us and we lost some money that day and the next day and reopened today, Saturday, and it is back to business as usual.”

Police have launched an investigation into a shooting through the windscreen of a vehicle on Machon Bank, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, pictured, which they believe is linked to an earlier shooting on the same evening of January 26 at the Sugar Xpress milkshake bar, on Firth Park Road, at Firth Park, Sheffield.

He added the location of the shooting near the Firth Park library roundabout and a family centre surprised him because of the community-orientated nature of the area.

One man, who was visiting Firth Park, said about the shooting: “It seems targeted. My thoughts would be that if it is a targeted attack it does not give me as much concern.”

He added: “If it appears to be linked to another shooting that seems to be a dispute.”

Police investigating the second linked incident responded to reports of eight bullet holes blasted through the windscreen of a Volkswagen Passat, on Machon Bank, at Nether Edge.

Police cordoned off Machon Bank, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, after a reported shooting of a vehicle.

One anonymous woman, who heard what she believed was gunfire near Machon Bank, said: “It was like a Tommy gun going off. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.”

She added that she had originally thought it was just children “messing about” before asking her daughter if she thought they were gun shots.

A force spokesperson said ‘no-one was injured in either incident and no arrests have been made’.

Specialist officers from the Armed Crime Team have been pursuing a number of enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The day after the shootings, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Slater said: “We understand that these two incidents last night will have caused some concern in the community and would like to reassure those nearby that we believe it to have been targeted and we’re doing all we can to find those responsible.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in what was a reckless act and we’re dedicated to finding who may have been responsible.

“A huge amount of lines of enquiry have already been followed up and we’re now appealing for anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – to get in touch.”

Anyone who may have witnessed anything, has any dashcam footage or may have seen anything suspicious should get in touch using South Yorkshire Police’s live chat or online portal, or call 101 quoting incident number 877 of January 26, 2023.