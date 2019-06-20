Two Sheffield properties issued with closure orders in bid to disrupt anti-social behaviour
Police have secured significant closure orders for two Sheffield properties in a bid to disrupt anti-social behavior.
The first order, secured by Sharrow officers and granted by Sheffield Magistrates on May 10, closed down a property on Cemetery Road which has been at the centre of drug-related anti-social behaviour for several months.
This means that only the tenant – who must also clean up and secure the property – and officials can now gain access.
Sergeant Greenwood, of the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This property came to our attention after reports of lots of disruptive and potentially dangerous activity happening on a regular basis. This closure order will help to protect the tenant and also disrupt the anti-social behaviour that was happening at and close the property.
“Just before the order was granted, the house was damaged by arson, which is absolutely not acceptable and posed a wider risk to neighbours.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We are already seeing an improvement and with regular checks on the house and the tenant, we hope this will have a positive long-term impact on the area. Closure orders can have a profound impact on quality of life, which is why they are a valuable tool for us.”
A second closure order for a property on Blackstock Crescent, in Gleadless Valley, was granted by courts on May 24.
PCSO Lilley explained the purpose behind the order. She said: “This property has been causing concern for a while now and it was also increasing demand on our team due to the number of call outs we were receiving.
“The order means that only the tenant, the council and our officers can enter the property, which has so far put an immediate stop to some of the problematic activity we were seeing.”
The orders were secured in partnership with the South Yorkshire Police Anti-Social Behaviour Team under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.