Two Sheffield men admit class A drug offences following police tip-off 

Two men have admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply after police were tipped off by people living in a Sheffield suburb.

Givara Zamil, 32, and Sami Hussain, 34, both appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, on Friday, December 28, where they admitted possession of the class A drugs with intent to supply.

Givara Zamil (left) and Sami Hussain (right)

Police said the pair were arrested by officers from Sheffield’s Tasking Team in summer 2018, after officers carried out an investigation into reports of drug dealing in the Spital Hill and Burngreave area of Sheffield.

PC Gareth Webb said: “The local community voiced concerns to police about drugs supply in Spital Hill, something we are determined to tackle in order to keep people safe.

“Both Zamil and Hussain denied their involvement in drugs supply during the early stages of our investigation, but through the tireless efforts of our team, we were able to present significant evidence to the courts.

“Both men have now admitted their role in class A drugs supply in Sheffield and will appear before the court again in 2019 to receive their sentence.”

Zamil, formerly of Lindley Heights, Sheffield, and Hussain, formerly of Carwood Green, Sheffield, have both been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, February 8.