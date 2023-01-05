Furqaan Hussain, aged 33, and Zafraan Hussain, aged 22, both of Newburn Drive, at Tinsley, Sheffield, were captured on CCTV threatening the neighbour after he had just parked his vehicle on Newburn Drive and was walking towards his nearby home, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.
Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told the defendants during the hearing on January 4: “The episode in which you were involved, armed as you were with a hammer and a golf club, may only be characterised as outrageous. There was a dispute, I am told, between your family and the family of the victim about parking in a disabled bay.”
He added: “You were perfectly within your rights to complain to the victim in this case about his conduct, if it was indeed him parking his car where he should not.
"You are not, however, entitled to behave as you did with violence, making threats and behaving in the outrageous way that has been depicted on the CCTV.”
Prosecuting barrister Jemima Stephenson said Furqaan Hussain had a hammer which he swung at the complainant who blocked the blow as the defendants said they were going to kill him and beat him up.
The complainant managed to grab the hammer after Furqaan Hussain had dropped it, according to Ms Stephenson, but Zafraan Hussain took a golf club from their vehicle and he threatened the complainant before they got back into their vehicle and then threatened to run him over.
Ms Stephenson said both brothers pulled up alongside the complainant before Furqaan Hussain swung the golf club and struck his victim injuring his lip.
Father-of three Furqaan Hussain, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and to two counts of using threatening behaviour with an offensive weapon, relating to the hammer and the golf club, after the incident in May, 2022.
Zafraan Hussain, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour with an offensive weapon, namely the golf club.
Sean Fritchley, defending, said the complainant had been parking in a disabled bay allocated to the defendants’ father and things had flared up.
Mr Fritchely added Furqaan Hussain works full-time and cares for his disabled father and he has good references.
Defence barrister Joy Merriam said Zafraan Hussain also has good character references and he too is very much involved looking after his disabled father.
Ms Merriam added Zafraan Hussain had behaved as he did with the golf club after the complainant had picked up the hammer.
Judge Richardson sentenced Furqaan Hussain to 11 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement and 180 hours of unpaid work.
He sentenced Zafraan Hussain to eight months of custody suspended for 18 months with a rehabilitation requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.
Both defendants were also made subject to a five-year restraining order to protect the complainant.
Judge Richardson told them they had escaped going to prison by a ‘very narrow margin’ but he warned: “There must be no repeat behaviour, whatsoever, of any trouble of this kind. If there is, jail beckons.”