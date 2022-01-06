Two people arrested in Sheffield after police forced to bring car to a stop in Chapeltown

This was the scene after police in Sheffield had to bring a car to a stop by making contact, following what they branded ‘shocking driving’.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 7:34 pm

Officers described how the pursuit began in West Yorkshire before crossing the county border, where South Yorkshire Police took over the chase.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said: “Shocking driving meant we had to make contact with the vehicle to bring the pursuit to an end in order to protect the public. X 2 arrested, stolen vehicle (burglary) on false plates.”

The aftermath of a police chase which ended in Chapeltown, Sheffield, after police said officers were forced to deliberately make contact with the vehicle being pursued, due to what they described as 'shocking driving'