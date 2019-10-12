Two people arrested after police stop 'cannabis stink' car in Sheffield

Two people have been arrested after a car that smelled of cannabis was stopped in Sheffield.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 08:03 am
Updated Saturday, 12th October 2019, 08:04 am

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed that the pair were arrested in the early hours of the morning – including someone on the run from Nottinghamshire Police since August.

Read More

Read More
Tributes as officers say sad farewell to South Yorkshire Police horse Noddy

Announcing details of the arrests in Eckington on Twitter, a spokesman wrote: “Eckington. Steamed up windows cruising about at 3am. Stinks of cannabis.

Police stopped a car in Eckington. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Driver very chilled despite testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

“Passenger been on the run from @nottspolice since August. Both arrested.”