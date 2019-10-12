Two people arrested after police stop 'cannabis stink' car in Sheffield
Two people have been arrested after a car that smelled of cannabis was stopped in Sheffield.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 08:03 am
Updated
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 08:04 am
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed that the pair were arrested in the early hours of the morning – including someone on the run from Nottinghamshire Police since August.
Announcing details of the arrests in Eckington on Twitter, a spokesman wrote: “Eckington. Steamed up windows cruising about at 3am. Stinks of cannabis.
“Driver very chilled despite testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.
“Passenger been on the run from @nottspolice since August. Both arrested.”