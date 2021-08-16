Two more bears of Sheffield statues damaged by vandals

The 'Mures' bear in Fitzalan Square and the 'Two Heads are Better Than One' bear outside the Crucible Theatre are the latest in the trail to be damaged.

It follows two other incidents of vandalism after the ‘Be Nice’ bear on The Moor underwent significant repairs after being ripped off its plinth and more recently the The ‘Steampunk’ bear outside Sheffield Cathedral had its glasses broken.

Both bear statues have now been taken off the streets whilst they await repairs.

The Bears of Sheffield Twitter account said in a post: “Paws... there are a couple more Bears missing from the trail!

“Due to damage, two more of our Bears are taking a break from the streets and headed to the Bear repair shop.

“We're hoping both of these Bears will be back as soon as pawsible - we'll keep you pawsted!”

The Bears of Sheffield trail consists of 60 large bears decorated by artists and 100 smaller ones painted by schoolchildren, local businesses and other organisations.

'Two Heads are Better Than One' bear outside Sheffield's Crucible Theatre. Picture: Bears of Sheffield

The bears have been sponsored by local businesses and will remain in place until September 29 before being auctioned to raise money for the hospital, which is trying to secure the funds for a new cancer and leukaemia ward.

Following the success of the Herd of Sheffield in 2016, which was also coordinated by The Children’s Hospital Charity, the bear trail has been designed to celebrate everything that Sheffield and its surrounding areas has to offer.