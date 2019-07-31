Two men taken to hospital after police chase through Sheffield
A chase through Sheffield ended with two men being arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The pair, aged 18 and 21, and both from Sheffield, were taken to hospital with what police described as ‘superficial injuries’ caused by a police dog bite.
Police had pursued a car, which was reported as stolen, through the city to Richmond Park Rise, in Handsworth, during the early hours of the morning.
There, the occupants abandoned the vehicle, and officers – accompanied by a police dog – continued the pursuit on foot.
Two men were detained shortly after and arrested on suspicion of burglary. South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that they remained in custody.
A spokeswoman for the force said a black Vauxhall Astra, which was reported as stolen from the Wadsley area earlier in the week, had come to officers’ attention as it headed towards the city centre at around 1.50am this morning.
The car continued towards Manor Top, where police said it failed to stop for officers, and was pursued to Richmond Park Rise.
Posting on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit wrote: “Whilst many of you were sleeping through the night our officers were out actively looking for a stolen vehicle which had been taken in a burglary in the Sheffield area.
“One of our dog handlers dropped on the vehicle and alerted colleagues who were quick to join him in a pursuit.
“Due to the lack of the driver’s skill set the pursuit culminated in him binning the vehicle into a gate before trying to outrun our dogs. You can probably guess what happened next...
“Two males in custody, and an extra box of Scooby snacks for the star of the show.”
A resident said she had heard one of the men arrested screaming about his leg, which she assumed was because he had been bitten by the police dog.