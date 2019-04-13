Two men taken to hospital after being burned in industrial fire in Sheffield

Two young men have been taken to hospital following a big fire at an industrial firm this morning.

Two firefighter crews were called to the blaze on Stevenson Way at just after 5am and they were still tackling the incident at 8am.

The site of the fire

A witness said no ambulance was called to the scene by a manager and the partner of one seriously injured man had to pick him up and take him to Northern General Hospital.

They said when they arrived there, the two casualties had to be transferred to Wakefiled due to a lack of beds.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted and we will bring you more updates when we have them.