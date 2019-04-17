Two men were stabbed after a crash in Sheffield it has emerged this morning.

Last night South Yorkshire Police said one man was stabbed in an altercation following a collision in Chapeltown, but it has now emerged that two men were knifed.

Emergency services were alerted to a crash on the roundabout close to Tesco Express on Burncross Road at 7.35pm.

When they arrived it was discovered that two men, aged 21 and 25, had also been stabbed.

The injured men had been in a Volkswagen Golf which had been involved in a collision with a Mazda.

They were taken to hospital for treatment, with their injuries described as ‘minor’.

Their attackers fled the scene and are on the run this morning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 767 of April 16.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.