Two men nabbed in Barnsley on suspicion of producing cannabis

Two men have been arrested as the police uncovered a cannabis set up in Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 17:10 pm
The drug setup was found in the Bolton Upon Dearne area.

In a tweet, Barnsley South East Neighbourhood Police said the drug setup was found in the Bolton Upon Dearne area and has been dismantled by Goldthorpe officers.

The men are in custody on suspicion of cannabis production.