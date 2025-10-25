Garrison Barnsley: Teen and man left fighting for life after daylight double stabbing in Barnsley
Emergency services were called to Regent Street, near The Garrison pub, at around 1.40pm today (Saturday, October 25) following reports of suspicious circumstances.
A 17-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man were found with serious injuries, believed to be potentially life-threatening.
Both victims have been taken to hospital for treatment.
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that three separate scenes have been established across the town centre as investigations continue.
A knife has been recovered and officers currently believe the incident to be isolated, with no wider risk to the public.
A police spokesperson said:
“Officers have established three scenes in the town centre linked to the incident and are carrying out investigations at pace.
“A knife has been recovered, and officers believe this to be an isolated incident.”
Detectives remain at the scene this evening, with cordons in place around parts of the town centre as inquiries continue.
In a statement, The Garrison said:
“There has been a serious incident in town, we have assisted the injured party and the police are dealing with the matter.
“We are open as normal we just ask you respect the areas that have barriers around so police can continue their investigations.”
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Members of the public can contact South Yorkshire Police online via their reporting portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 479 of 25 October 2025.
Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.