Two men held after woman found dead at Barnsley post office

Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a woman who died at a Barnsley post office have arrested two men.

Emergency services were called to Cudworth Post Office on Barnsley Road, Cudworth at around 11.15pm on Friday following reports that a woman aged in her 60s was in cardiac arrest.

Cudworth Post Office. Picture: Google

She was pronounced dead at the scene and officers remained at the property on Saturday carrying out enquiries.

Police said a post-mortem had taken place and proved inconclusive. At this time, her death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are on going.

Two men, aged 34 and 57, were arrested at the property in connection with the woman’s death and remained in custody last night.

Det Chief Insp Simon Palmer, officer in charge of the investigation said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area close to the post office in Cudworth on Friday evening.

“Did you see or hear anything, have you got dashcam footage that may help?

"I would also like to reassure the local community that there is no need for concern, the increased police presence can be disturbing but we don’t believe there to be any risk to those who live in the area.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1102 of April 19 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.